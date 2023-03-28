Jayslynn Hall collected three hits — including two homers — and drove in three runs to lead Fairfield's softball team past Northridge, 16-8, on Monday.
Teammate Bailey Willard added three hits — including a homer — and drove in four runs.
Tavia Bratt totaled three hits and four RBIs for the Raiders.
Elsewhere, Jimtown rolled past Goshen, 14-4.
Kendal McPhee had two hits for the Jimmies, while the RedHawks got two hits from Tyra Marcum.
Trailing 3-2, Jimtown scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
In non-conference baseball play, Nathan Pinarski singled twice for Goshen in a 6-2 loss to New Prairie.
In girls track, Jimtown's Maddy Long was a triple winner (400 relay, 100, 200) in a meet against Northridge and Westview.
Double winners were Jimtown's Justyce Williams (400 relay, high jump) and Northridge's Haylee Hile (3200 relay, 800).
The Raiders beat Westview, 101-47, and beat Jimtown, 89-60. The Jimmies were victorious over Westview, 71-66.
Double winners in the boys meet were Northridge's Mathias Hazen (400 relay, 300 hurdles), Jaden Fisher (1600 relay, 400), Jaxon Miller (1600 relay, 3200 relay), David Gingerich (3200 relay, 800), Max Petersheim (shot put, discus) and Mikey Squiers (100, 200).
Northridge beat Westview, 123.99-35, and Jimtown, 143-12. To round out the meet, Westview upended the Jimmies, 98.50-36.50.
In girls tennis, Goshen edged Elkhart, 3-2.
Adley Keim won at No. 1 singles for the Lions.
SOFTBALL
FAIRFIELD 16, NORTHRIDGE 8
Fairfield;005;402;5-;16;17;2
Northridge;104;201;x-;8;7;2
Faith Berkey (W); Addi Knisley (L).
Fairfield: Hits - Jayslynn Hall 3, Bailey Willard 3, Kenlee Gall 2, Berkey 2, Breah Gill 2, Amelia Black 2. HR - Hall 2, Willard. 2B - Berkey 2, Willard 2, Makenna Steele, Ava Bontrager. RBI - Willard 4, Steele 3, Hall 3, Gall 2. Runs - Hall 3, Gall 2, Makayla Culp 2, Steele 2, Willard 2.
Northridge: Hits - Tavia Bratt 3. 2B - Bratt, Knisley. RBI - Bratt 4, Knisley 2. Runs - Mia Branam 2. SB - Branam 2, Rachel Humbarger 2.
Records: Fairfield 3-0, Northridge 0-1.
BASEBALL
NEW PRAIRIE 6, GOSHEN 2
Goshen;000;020;0-;2;3;4
New Prairie;301;110;x-;6;7;4
Thomas Castillo (L), Max Krider (6); Tyson Greenwood (W, 9 K's), Francisco Bibian (5).
Goshen: Hits - Nathan Pinarski 2.
New Prairie: Hits - Bibian 2, Mason Braun 2. HR - Reed Robinson. 3B - Braun. 2B - Bibian. RBI - Braun 2.
Records: Goshen 0-1, New Prairie 1-0.
BOYS TRACK
NORTHRIDGE 123.99, WESTVIEW 35
WESTVIEW 98.50, JIMTOWN 36.50
NORTHRIDGE 143, JIMTOWN 12
400 relay: Northridge (Jackson Bontrager, McClain Miller, Mathias Hazen, Dylan Ritchie) 46.10; Westview 47.83.
1600 relay: Northridge (Max Estep, Jason Bauta, Jaden Fisher, Jaxon Miller) 3:39; Westview 3:49.
3200 relay: Northridge (David Gingerich, Will Knox, Jaxon Miller, Trevin Schlabach) 8:24; Northridge 9:02.
High jump: Lyndon Miller (W) 5-8, Jaden Fisher (N) 5-6, Mathias Hazen (N) 5-6, Damian Godman (N) 5-6.
Pole vault: Curtis Miller (W) 10-0, Chad Hershberger (W) 10-0, Aiden Miller (N) 9-6.
Long jump: Adrian Miller (W) 19-7.50, Colin Christman (J) 18-11.50, Mathias Hazen (N) 18-5.
Shot put: Max Petersheim (N) 49-1.50, Jose Cervantes (J) 39-1.50, Aiden Svetanoff (J) 37-8.50.
Discus: Max Petersheim (N) 136-8, Alex Gard (N) 111-0, Brock Lloyd (N) 109-11.
100: Mikey Squiers (N) 11.34, Bishop Williams (J) 11.48, Reece Snider (N) 11.94.
200: Mikey Squiers (N) 23.68, McClain Miller (N) 24.63, Jackson Bontrager (N) 24.80.
400: Jaden Fisher (N) 53.17, Jason Bauta (N) 54.24, Max Estep (N) 55.18.
800: David Gingerich (N) 2:07, Lyndon Miller (W) 2:08, Adrian Miller (W) 2:10.
1600: Noah Bontrager (W) 4:45, Xavier Miller (N) 4:53, Austin Abelseth (N) 4:57.
3200: Noah Bontrager (W) 10:22, Marc Hernandez (N) 10:36, Joseph Keyser (N) 10:38.
110 hurdles: Brock Thompson (N) 18.02, Jacob Peruski (W) 18.59, William Brown (N) 18.66.
300 hurdles: Mathias Hazen (N) 42.98, Cole Hively (N) 49.12, Haydn Miner (N) 49.77.
GIRLS TRACK
NORTHRIDGE 101, WESTVIEW 47
JIMTOWN 71, WESTVIEW 66
NORTHRIDGE 89, JIMTOWN 60
400 relay: Jimtown (Maddy Long, Jaymie Clere, Kylie Wiegand, Justyce Williams) 52.93; Northridge 54.75.
1600 relay: Westview (Stacy Stutzman, Kamryn Miller, Kiana Mast, Adelyn Rainsberger) 4:23; Northridge 4:29.
3200 relay: Northridge (Haylee Hile, Emma Long, Regan Henry, Hadley Troyer) 10:44; Westview 11:02.
High jump: Justyce Williams (J) 4-8, Flarity Harder (J) 4-8, Lily Vasil (N) 4-6.
Pole vault: Cyndee Rumfelt (N) 8-0, Lily Vasil (N) 7-0.
Long jump: Madison Woolwine (J) 14-9, Justyce Williams (J) 14-3.75, Mya Maurer (N) 13-11.
Shot put: Sydney Nethercutt (N) 35-11, Lucy Rensberger (W) 34-5, Brooklyn King (J) 33-1.
Discus: Olivia Stoffel (N) 94-1, Sydney Nethercutt (N) 93-1, Jaycee Folkers (J) 90-2.
100: Maddy Long (J) 13.51, Leigha Schrock (W) 13.86, Justyce Williams (J) 13.89.
200: Maddy Long (J) 28.57, Kamryn Miller (W) 28.76, Leigha Schrock (W) 29.22.
400: Taylor Baugh (N) 1:06.66, Kamryn Miller (W) 1:06.97, Alexis Garretson (J) 1:07.
800: Haylee Hile (N) 2:27, Kylie Wiegand (J) 2:29, Hailey Lambright (W) 2:47.
1600: Dakotah Moore (N) 5:35, Kiana Mast (W) 5:53, Adelyn Rainsberger (W) 6:14.
3200: Gretchen Ludwig (N) 12:33, Emma Long (N) 13:32, Annagail Warrener (W) 13:58.
100 hurdles: Alyssa Sloop (N) 17.21, Stacy Stutzman (W) 18.37, Ava Robertson (J) 18.46.
300 hurdles: Stacy Stutzman (W) 51.61, Alyssa Sloop (N) 53.65, Hadley Troyer (N) 53.94.
