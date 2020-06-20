NorthWood High School junior Breanna Goss finished tied for third Wednesday in the girls age 16-19 division at the Junior Tour Event held at Beechwood Golf Course in LaPorte.
Goss shot an eight-over par 82, which was two strokes behind division champion Rosa Trippel from Mishawaka.
