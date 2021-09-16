In a contest Wednesday between boys tennis unbeatens in the Northern Lakes Conference, Goshen beat Concord, 4-1.

The RedHawks, who improved to 5-0 in the NLC and 11-4 overall, got singles wins from Pi Wellington, Moses Sawatzky and Isaac Stahly.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.