Local golfers Parker Everingham, Brayden Miller, Benjamin Divido and Sophie Richmond each placed first in their age division Monday at the Lifestyle Junior Golf Tour Event at Knollwood Country Club.
Everingham, who’s from Goshen, shot a nine-over par 81 in the boys 16-19 age division. Miller, who’s also from Goshen, totaled a 10-over par 82 in the boys 14-15 division. Divido, who’s from Elkhart, totaled a two-under par 35 in the boys 10-11 division, while Richmond, who’s from Nappanee, shot a six-over par 42 in the girls 12-13 division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.