Goshen’s Brayden Miller and Middlebury’s Tyler Miller each placed first in their age division last Friday at a Junior Tour golf event held at Maplecrest Country Club in Goshen.
Competing in the boys age 13-15 division, Brayden Miller finished with a two-over par 73. Also in that division, Middlebury’s Brock Reschly placed second (74), Elkhart’s Aiden Howard tied for third (75), Nappanee’s Earl Williams was sixth (80) and Middlebury’s Silas Haarer finished seventh (81).
