Girls golf
STATE FALL PREVIEW
AT Prairie View (Carmel)
Team scores: Carmel 306, Evansville North 311, Westfield 315, Homestead 320, Center Grove 321, Noblesville 329, Hamilton Southeastern 340, Columbus North 343, Franklin 349, Zionsville 360, Penn 373, Western 374, Guerin Catholic 384, NorthWood 393, Tipton 398, Lapel 403, Crown Point 405, Gibson Southern 455.
Penn: Delaney Wade 81, Meghan Mounts 93, Sydney Szklarek 96, Gillian Lippert 103, Makenna Jurkaites 106.
NorthWood: Cybil Stillson 75, Abbie Richner 103, Riley Kitson 107, Breanna Goss 108, Bella Sechrist 134.
FREMONT INVITATIONAL
AT Lake James
Team scores: Lakeland 366, Fremont 383, Leo 402, Garrett 426, Prairie Heights 439, Fairfield 447, Churubusco 467, Angola 471, Westview 485, Woodlan 487, Blackhawk Christian 515.
Fairfield: Malley Behles 104, Riley Richardson 109, Bailey Willard 111, Ashlynn Yoder 123, Aubrey Kelsey 129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.