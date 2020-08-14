At Bent Oak
MARIAN 187, ELKHART 245
Marian: Madison Hahn 44, Saelah Unwin 47, Alivia Weisser 47, Ariana Kujawski 49, May Weston 51.
Elkhart: Natalie Edmisten 58, Madison Axsom 60, Savanah Crussemeyer 62, Natalie Wolschlager 65, Alexia Comer 67.
At Erskine
PENN 163, SB ADAMS 197, SB CLAY 254
Penn: Gillian Lippert 39, Delaney Wade 39, Sydney Szklarek 41, McKenna Jurkaites 44, Meghan Mounts 50.
SB Adams: Randi Brewer 45, Anna Guzik 46, Coco Castellanet 53, Lia Goesslin 53, Hilary Paszek 53.
SB Clay: Nova Schmitt Gonzalez 60, Laura Wegnerowski 64, Jasmine Daly 65, Emma Belke 65, Lydia Talcott 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.