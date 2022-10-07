SOUTH BEND — Jimtown senior halfback Sam Garner carried the ball 40 times for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the Jimmies held on to beat South Bend Adams, 35-28, in a non-conference game on Friday.
Garner scored twice on runs of three yards, with the second putting the Jimmies up 34-21 in the fourth quarter. Jimtown finished with 320 yards rushing.
