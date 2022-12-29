MISHAWAKA — Four wrestlers from Penn will have a chance to win a title, while three from Elkhart County could finish as high as third, after the first day of competition at the rugged Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka High School on Thursday.
Penn’s Wesley Harper (132 pounds), Bryce Denton (138), Zymarion Hollyfield (170) and Peyton Kendall (285) have reached the semifinals undefeated and will wrestle Friday to try and win a championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.