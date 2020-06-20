Elkhart Memorial’s Morgan Kast, along with NorthWood’s Grace Clark, Tiana Yoder and MacKenzie Grueser have been selected to the 2019-20 Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State Softball First Team.
Though the high school softball season wasn’t played because of the coronavirus, the ICGSA wanted to reward the student-athletes for their continued success in the classroom (or e-learning).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.