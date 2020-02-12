Local divers (from left): Evie Long, Kaitlin Simons, Jiselle Miller – all from Northridge – along with Concord's Brooke Farnham, advanced to the state finals by finishing in the top eight at the Penn Diving Regional on Tuesday.
MISHAWAKA —All four local divers from the Elkhart Sectional have advanced to the state finals Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis.
Northridge sophomores Kaitlin Simons and Jiselle Miller place one-two at the Penn Diving Regional on Tuesday evening, with Simons posting a score of 491.25 to win the event, with Miller close behind at 488.40.
