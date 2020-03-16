Four area players have been named to the North team for the annual North-South All-Star football game, which will be held in Indianapolis this July.
Jimtown's Clay Campbell (free safety), Concord's Spencer Arnold (linebacker), NorthWood's Jake Lone (defensive line) and Penn's Ryan Williams (offensive line) were all named to the North team.
