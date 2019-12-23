ELKHART — The newly formed Elkhart High School football team has a message: It's time for uniting the community.
After a nearly 50-year rivalry between the Elkhart Memorial Chargers and the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers, the two high schools will merge this summer. But the football teams have already combined, and that gives the new teammates time to get to know each other better before the new football season.
And they're not wasting that time. On Saturday, just a few weeks after the teams merged, about 25 of the players volunteered together at the Elkhart Salvation Army, cleaning the kitchen, bathrooms and tables. Coach Josh Shattuck said the team will be doing community service once a month, and this was the first chance since the end of the rivalry.
"During Christmas, this is a great time for us to get together and give back a little bit," Shattuck said. "It's just a great thing for us to be able to give back, but it's also good for us and our kids to be together because they don't go to school together yet."
The players have already been at practice and in the weight room as one team, but doing something out of the normal setting is a good way to bond, according to Shattuck.
"This allows us to get out and to do something that has nothing to do with how fast you can run or how much weight you can lift or your athleticism," he said.
Central junior Vinnie Ambrose, who plays safety and slot receiver, said the Elkhart community and being with his teammates are what moved him to volunteer his Saturday afternoon.
"We get so much from the community, like our field and things donated to us. We just like to give back," he said.
Before being assigned different tasks at the Salvation Army, players mostly sat down with their old team members instead of mingling, so Shattuck created groups with even numbers from each school. That was beneficial, Ambrose said.
"It helps a lot because I'm with Memorial kids and I don't know them super well, but us working together is going to help us do things and, once we're on the field, work together too," he said.
Kenneth Dennis, a Central junior playing safety and running back, said helping out at the Salvation Army was a good way to spend a Saturday for the players who didn't have other obligations.
"Most of us had time off so we just wanted to come out and help out in the community," he said.
Dylan Rost, a Memorial junior playing safety and quarterback, looked ahead to the new season.
"As long as we're coming together, that's what matters. All this stuff now will pay off in the fall when we're playing together," he said.
He downplayed the rivalry between the two schools and how difficult it might be to merge the football teams.
"I don't think it's as big a deal as people make it. I think a lot of us are closer now that in the past because of social media and everything," he said. "We're all similar because we live in the same city."
Everyone agreed that combining the two teams has gone well so far.
"We feel like that's been going really well and everybody is really excited about it like they should be," Shattuck said.
Salvation Army captain Shawn DeBaar said he was happy to facilitate the team bonding session.
"This was a good opportunity for the Salvation Army to offer that to the team," he said. "We're just at the end of our real busy season, so this cleaning project that they're doing at the Salvation Army just allows us to reset and have everything back to normal."
Having 25 young and athletic helpers is not an everyday event, he said, so it is a big help.
"Being able to get this done saves us time and resources and allows our staff and volunteers to just focus on serving those in need," he said.
Shattuck emphasized to his players that the team needs the community, so helping others in the area is the right thing to do.
"Our community supports us, they come to games, they donate money, they donate food, their time. And this is an opportunity for us to do the same thing and kind of give that back," he said.
An earlier version of this article erroneously stated that Dylan Rost is a student at Elkhart Central High School.
