Goshen's Miriam Ruiz-Sanchez, Andrea Diaz, Natalie May, Olivia Bontreger and Meggy VanHooser were among the girls soccer players Tuesday chosen for the All-Northern Lakes Conference first team.
Other local players on the squad are NorthWood's Caitlin Knepp, Eva Sloat, Carly Mast and Arianna Topping.
Also on the team are Northridge's Cydel Miller, Kendal Ilnicki-Weaver and Sophia Brown, along with Concord's Emily DeFreese and Maecy Potter.
Warsaw's Jon Hoover received the honor of Coach of the Year.
ALL-NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
Zoe Bergan, Warsaw sr., Jordan Love, Warsaw sr., Rylee Burns, Warsaw sr., Lola Pepper, Warsaw fr., Macy Wayne, Warsaw sr., Kaiden Pepper, Warsaw jr., Miriam Ruiz-Sanchez, Goshen sr., Andrea Diaz, Goshen sr., Natalie May, Goshen sr., Olivia Bontreger, Goshen sr., Meggy VanHooser, Goshen sr., Cydel Miller, Northridge jr., Kendal Ilnicki-Weaver, Northridge sr., Sophia Brown, Northridge so., Carly Mast, NorthWood sr., Arianna Topping, NorthWood sr., Caitlin Knepp, NorthWood sr., Eva Sloat, NorthWood sr., Franny Parks, Mishawaka sr., Maddie Buraczewski, Mishawaka sr., Emily DeFreese, Concord sr., Maecy Potter, Concord sr., Lauren Manges, Plymouth sr., Zaylee Guy, Wawasee so.
HONORABLE MENTION (local players)
Kennedy Yordy, Goshen so., Caylin Martinez, Goshen jr., Joslyn Miller, NorthWood jr., Callie Johnson, NorthWood jr., Morgan Cross, Northridge jr., Ella Garber, Northridge jr., Lilly Deaton, Concord sr.
Coach of the Year: Jon Hoover (Warsaw).
Final standings: Warsaw 7-0, Goshen 6-1, Northridge 4-2-1, NorthWood 4-2-1, Mishawaka 3-4, Concord 2-5, Plymouth 1-6, Wawasee 0-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.