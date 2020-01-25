DUNLAP — As it turned out, the Concord boys basketball team's victory over Elkhart Central on Tuesday – the team's first of the season – may have served as a wake up call to Northern Lakes Conference foe Warsaw on Friday.
The Tigers got off to a 17-2 start and went on to beat the Minutemen, 56-36 at McCuen Gym.
"We respect Concord a lot and our kids knew by beating Central that they would get a boost of confidence,'' Warsaw coach Doug Ogle admitted. "We had a good week of practice and I believe we came out focused on winning tonight.''
The Tigers dominated the young Minutemen in the first half, hitting 59 percent from the field, while holding Concord to just eight points in taking a 28-8 halftime advantage.
"Anything that could go wrong, went wrong in the first half,'' Concord coach Derrick DeShone said. "We missed six layups, including a couple breakaways, and just couldn't get a stop.''
For the half, Concord was just 4-19 (22%) and failed to hit a 3-pointer.
But rather than going through the motions in the second half, the Minutemen came out and played hard and actually had the Warsaw lead down from 28 at one point in the third quarter to just 15 with 3:02 to play.
Front-and-center in the Concord comeback was sophomore center Zaven Koltookian.
The 6-foot-5 post scored 15 points in the second half, including the first eight points of the third quarter.
"We talked to Zaven after the game and reminded him that he was struggling on the freshman team at this point last season,'' DeShone said. "To see how far he's come in a year is amazing. He's using his body well and finishing at the rim.''
"I'm just really proud of him.''
In addition to Koltookian battling inside, Concord got a big second half from senior guard Paxton Starrett, who hit three shots from behind the arc and would finish with 11 points on the night.
But in the end, the Tigers' depth and strong shooting was just too much, as Warsaw hit 10-of-15 in the second half and finished the game 23-37 (62%).
"We've struggled at the start of games at times this season, so getting off to a good start tonight was big for us,'' Ogle said. "But the second half was rough. We had 13 turnovers, which is just unacceptable. We have to find a way to improve on that.
"Koltookian was very special for them tonight. He's already a good player and he's just going to get better.''
Senior Blake Marsh was solid for the Tigers, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Jackson Dawson came off the bench to add 12 for Warsaw, now 9-3 and 3-1 in the NLC.
Concord, now 1-10 (0-4) will travel to Wawasee next Friday and host LaPorte on Saturday.
WARSAW 56, CONCORD 36
WARSAW: Blake Marsh 6-8 3-5 17, Luke Adamiec 3-4 0-0 6, Wyatt Amiss 2-3 0-0 5, Ben Bergen 0-1 0-0 0, Jaylen Coon 1-5 0-2 2, Keagan Larsh 3-4 0-0 6, Connor Lennox 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson Dawson 5-6 2-5 12, Brock Poe 2-3 2-3 6, Caleb Sands 0-1 0-1 0. Totals: 23-37 7-16 56.
CONCORD: Jack D'Arcy 0-7 0-0 0, Gavin Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Amarion Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Fish 1-4 0-0 2, Zaven Koltookian 9-14 1-6 19, Paxton Starrett 4-8 0-0 11, Braedon Taylor 1-5 0-0 2. Gavin Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin Swartout 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-44 1-6 36.
Warsaw:;15;13;18;10;—;56
Concord:;2;6;16;12;—;36
3-point goals: Warsaw (3-10) – Marsh 2-2, Amiss 1-2; Concord (3-13) – Starrett 3-6. Total fouls: Warsaw 10, Concord 15. Turnovers: Warsaw 15, Concord 18. Rebounds: Warsaw (33) – Dawson 6; Concord (20) – Koltookian 5. Records: Warsaw 10-3 (3-1 NLC), Concord 1-10 (0-4).
