Junior Brea Garber scored 13 points and teammate Bailey Willard added 11 to lead Fairfield past LaVille, 33-22, in opening round action at the Class 2A Fairfield Girls Basketball Sectional.
The fourth-ranked Falcons, who improved to 20-3, jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter.
Fairfield advances to play Westview (6-16) around 8 p.m. Friday in sectional semifinal action.
In other action, Tippecanoe Valley got 15 points from Kaydence Mellott in a 33-30 win over NorthWood in the Class 3A sectional at NorthWood.
Freshman Claire Payne finished with 12 points for the Panthers, who close at 3-22.
At Bethany Christian's Class A Sectional, Zoe Willems scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the host Bruins, who fell to Fremont, 50-46.
Bethany Christian tried to rally in the fourth quarter, as the hosts outscored the Eagles, 21-16.
Jada Rhonehouse led Fremont with 22 points.
Bethany Christian shot only 30% (17-of-56) from the field.
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL
TIPPECANOE VALLEY 33, NORTHWOOD 30
TIPPY VALLEY: Lily Ault 3, Smith 0, Kaydence Mellott 15, Corinna Stiles 5, Molly Moriarty 7, Chesnee Miller 3, Mercedes Snapp 0, Carlee Snyder 0. Totals: 10 10-19 33.
NORTHWOOD: Kailey Martin 5, Joselyn Edwards 2, Grace Harner 0, Hannah Chupp 0, Aaliyah Bonner 2, Brooklyn Redd 4, Karis Bennett 5, Claire Payne 12. Totals: 13 2-8 30.
Score by Quarters
TV;10;1;10;12;—;33
NorthWood;5;6;6;13;—;30
3-point goals: TV (3) — Mellott 2, Ault; NorthWood (2) — Martin, Bennett. Total fouls: Trinity 11, NorthWood 17. Fouled out: none. Records: TV 16-7, NorthWood 3-22.
CLASS 2A
FAIRFIELD 33, LAVILLE 22
LAVILLE: Lily Smith 3, Faith Rock 6, Heaylyn Kwiatkowski 6, Brooke Edison 0, Laura Edison 3, London Kwiatkowski 0, Lucy Sherk 4, Jasmine Foster 0. Totals: 6 8-9 22.
FAIRFIELD: Riley Yoder 0, McKenna Fisher 2, Morgan Gawthrop 0, Brea Garber 13, Kaylee Dillon 5, Delana Geiger 2, Bailey Willard 11. Totals: 10 9-11 33.
Score by Quarters
LaVille;8;4;4;6;—;22
Fairfield;15;4;4;10;—;33
3-point goals: LaVille (3) — Smith, Kwiatkowski, L. Edison; Fairfield (4) — Willard 2, Dillon, Garber. Total fouls: LaVille 14, Fairfield 9. Fouled out: none. Records: LaVille 10-13, Fairfield 20-3.
CLASS A
FREMONT 50, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 46
FREMONT: McKenzie Parnin 5, Jada Rhonehouse 22, Natalie Gochenour 9, Adalyn Parr 4, Samantha Meyers 10, Brayleigh Moss 0, Katherine Gannon 0. Totals: 17 13-15 50.
BETHANY: Mackenzie Mast 2, Eva Horning 0, Kolette Kern 0, Julia Moser 5, Mariah Stoltzfus 9, Zoe Willems 24, Kiersten Todd 6, Jessa Caffee 0. Totals: 17 9-11 46.
Score by Quarters
Fremont;14;8;12;16;—;50
Bethany;10;6;9;21;—;46
3-point goals: Fremont (3) — Meyers 2, Parnin; Bethany (3) — Moser, Stoltzfus, Willems. Rebounds: Fremont (29) — Rhonehouse 10, Parnin 7; Bethany (24) — Willems 13. Assists: Bethany (8) — Stoltzfus 5. Steals: Fremont (3) — Rhonehouse 2; Bethany (10) — Willems 4, Stoltzfus 3. Total fouls: Fremont 14, Bethany 17. Records: Fremont 7-15, Bethany 11-12.
