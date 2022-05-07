MIDDLEBURY — There were a variety of reasons why Fairfield's baseball team posted a hard earned 5-4 win Saturday over Jimtown.
Clutch hitting, baserunning, defense and pitching were all on display by the Falcons in this non-conference triumph, which was part of round-robin action at Northridge High School.
"We hadn't played a live game in eight days," said Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman, whose team improved to 9-2. "We came out a little flat and then got our bats going in the middle innings and kind of settled down a little.
"I'm proud of our guys. Jimtown's a really good team. You saw what they did against Northridge in the first game (17-3 Jimtown win on Saturday), so this was a huge win for us."
Landon Miller's two-run single for Fairfield with two outs in the third inning cut the Jimmies' lead to 3-2. The Falcons tied the game at 3 after scoring again off a Jimtown error.
"Landon Miller had a huge up the middle hit for us with two outs," Kauffman said. "If you pop it up or strike out the game might have gone differently."
Michael Slabaugh's RBI single gave the Falcons the lead for good at 4-3 in the fourth inning.
Fairfield extended its lead to two runs in the fourth inning after Dylan Weaver stole home off a back-end of a double steal.
"We've worked on it a few times this year and we were like, if they bite we'll take it, and it worked out for us," Kauffman said.
"First and third is the toughest play in high school baseball," said Jimtown coach Cory Stoner. "A lot of the time you're giving the bag up just to keep that kid (at third), especially with two outs. We were just trying to get out of that inning. That's a read play for us and our second baseman (Dylan Cook) made a great read and cut off the throw from our catcher and threw home. Overall, our execution wasn't bad there."
Jimtown looked to be in great position to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning.
To start the inning, Beau Kaler and Brandon Smith each singled and Sam Garner walked to load the bases with no outs. After an out on a pop-up, Tysen House singled for the Jimmies and drove in Kaler. Garner also tried to score on the play, but was tagged out at the plate on a great throw from Slabaugh in left field to catcher Owen Garrison.
"Slabaugh has a cannon," Kauffman said. "He has best arm in the outfield. What a play. It was a game-saving throw."
Stoner praised Slabaugh and wasn't completely convinced that his runner was out at the plate.
"That was a great throw," Stoner said. "But I still think he got in there with that high tag. But, at the end of day, I don't get to make the call. When you play on turf the ball can really skip. That's a different element, but their kid made a heck of a play with that throw."
On the mound, Fairfield starting pitcher Owen Miller allowed four runs - two earned - eight hits, struck out three and walked two.
"Owen Miller did a great job on the mound attacking against a very good Jimtown hitting team," Kauffman said.
After giving up a leading off single in the seventh inning, Miller was taken out and replaced by Cohen Yoder. Yoder retired the next three batters on a pop-up, fly out and line-out.
"Cohen Yoder is our closer and I don't think he's thrown double-digit pitches in a game this year," Kauffman said. "He comes in and throws and just gets outs. He has an ERA of zero and he's just a sophomore. He's gotten pressure outs for us. It's nice to have someone at the back-end that can get it done."
Yoder faced Jimtown's No. 2, 3 and 4 hitters-Sam Garner, Brandon Smith and Luke Bottom-which had reached base seven times.
"The approaches were fine," Stoner said about the seventh inning. "You have good hitters there. I'm not sure how many outs they made, but it wasn't many. But the game wasn't just decided by that seventh inning. We let things get away."
Cook's RBI single gave Jimtown a 1-0 lead in the second inning. That lead grew to 3-0 in the third after House drove in two runs with a single. Kaler, Garner and House each had two hits for the Jimmies.
Slabaugh had two singles for Fairfield, which also walked five times to go with their seven hits.
"We struggled to throw strikes and put guys on," Stoner said. "You can't give freebies. You fall behind in counts and hitters can kind of sit on a fastball and then you get in trouble, especially in high school baseball."
FAIRIFIELD 5, JIMTOWN 4
Jimtown;012;010;0;—;4;9;1
Fairfield;003;200;x;—;5;7;1
Deacon Dillenbeck (L, 1-2), Beau Kaler (4); Owen Miller (W, 1-1), Cohen Yoder (7-S, 3).
Jimtown: Hits - Beau Kaler 2, Sam Garner 2, Tysen House 2. RBI - House 3.
Fairfield: Hits - Michael Slabaugh 2. RBI - Landon Miller 2. Runs - Dylan Weaver 2. SB - Weaver 2, Slabaugh 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.