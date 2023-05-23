GOSHEN — Elkhart's Ja'leiiya Williams was visibly frustrated after competing at the Warsaw Sectional earlier this month.
The Lions' sophomore was disappointed about finishing second and losing a close race to Warsaw's Camryn Burner in the 100 meters. Williams also wasn't happy about finishing fifth in the 200 meters and not getting an opportunity to run in that event again this year at the state finals.
On Tuesday, Williams was much more upbeat at the Goshen Regional, as she finished second in the 100 meters with a time of 12.40. That performance beat Burner, who finished third with a clocking of 12.45. South Bend Adams' Angel Thomas finished first with a 12.01 showing.
"It's normally not my (best) race," said Williams about her second place finish in the 100. "My PR (in the 100) is 12.30 and today I got a 12.40, so I'm right there. I felt that I ran good today. I pushed myself more because the competition was even tougher this week. I've been striving to be at this point all year. I also pushing myself because I'm only a sophomore."
The top three in the individual events and the relays, along with anyone else that meets the three participant standardard advances to the state finals at Indiana University on June 3rd.
Also representing Elkhart at the state finals will be Ava Decker in the discus. Decker, who will be competing at state for the first time, finished second in the discus with a toss of 125-1.
"On my last throw I was pretty fast in the ring and I have a bad habit to kind of slouch when I throw," said Decker. "I've got until June 3rd to fix that problem. But, I'm excited to go to state."
Two years ago, Decker was a freshman when teammate Mia Pulianas was the state champion in the discus. Watching Pulianas do well motivated Decker.
"Being a freshman and seeing her throw was really cool," Decker said. "I got the idea that I wanted to be in the same spot she was in some day. I wanted to work hard and give myself a chance to go to state."
Culver Academy finished first as a team with 61 points, which was four points better than second place Penn. Concord finished fifth with 38 points.
Leading the way for the Minutemen was Ryleigh Robinson, who finished first in the pole vault with a jump of 11-0. Robinson, who didn't compete in track last year, will be going to the state finals for the first time.
"I was just trying to do my best and have fun," said Robinson. "It's my senior year and I wanted to put it all out there on the mat."
For the fourth time she broke her own school-record in the pole vault.
"I honestly didn't know if I could break the school-record for the fourth time," Robinson said. "I thought it would be a stretch. I feel like I'm peaking. I just want to keep going up and I don't want to stop. I want to keep improving."
Others Minutemen joining Robinson at the state finals are second place finishers Allison DeFreese (200) and Macie Swinehart (shot put). That duo also will be going to the state finals for the first time.
"We had some great performances," said Concord coach Jerry Redmond. "Ryleigh was a big surprise in the pole vault. She came in seeded third and finished first and that's awesome. Allison is only a freshman and came in second in the 200 and that was a surprise. She still learning how to race. Macie got a school-record in the shot put with a throw of 43-5.50."
DeFreese finished with time of 26.03 in the 200 meters. Thomas also won that event with a 25.69 showing.
"It was like a little bit of an upset for me to finish second," said DeFreese. "There are runners like Camryn Burner (Warsaw) and the girl that got third (Federica Guiliani from Manchester). It was like super close in the prelims. We were all within points of a second. I saw people that were in line with me (in the finals) and I just had to finish it out."
A little extra rest might have benefited DeFreese.
"I didn't make it into the 100 finals (at the regionals)," DeFreese said. "I think that gave me a little extra energy, compared to the other people that ran in the (100) finals."
Penn's Mary Eubank was a double winner as an individual, as she finished first in the 1,600 meters (5:01.40) and 3,200 meters (11:00.12).
"I really wanted to be aggressive during the last two laps," said Eubank about her 1,600 race.
"In the 3,200 I just wanted to sit with my teammate Ellie (Stabnik) in the lead pack for the first mile or so and then pick it up as I go. I'm glad that Ellie (third place) gets to go to state with me."
Eubank said that she might only compete in the 3,200 next week at state.
"I'm going to go hard and give everything and go for a medal," she said. "I feel like I have a better chance to place in the 3,200. But it's not official yet about me running just one race."
The Kingsmen junior made it to state in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meter relay as a freshman and last year she made it to state in the 3,200 and 3,200-meter relay.
For the third straight year, Penn's Julia Economou has qualified for the state finals in the 800 meters. Her time of 2:15.42 on Tuesday is a regional record performance.
"I wasn't sure that I had the record until I heard it for the announcements," said Economou. "Last week (at sectionals) I did a lot better than I thought I would so I was ready to chase down the regional record time today."
Economou was also on the 3,200-meter relay team that finished second with a time of 9:36.86. Also on that unit were Morgan Collins, Aubrey Morgan and Arianna Balinnang.
The first place foursome in the 3,200-meter relay was Northridge's Hadley Troyer, Dakotah Moore, Haylee Hile and Tame Baylis. Their time was 9:31.59.
"We were a little closer than we wanted to be when I got the baton," said Baylis who ran the anchor leg. "I just pushed and wanted to help the team. I know how much we all wanted to make it to state."
NorthWood got a first place time from its 400-meter relay team of Anna Roeder, Megan Mikel, Hannah Chupp and Elayna Yoder.
Yoder ran the anchor leg on that relay, which finished with a time of 49.38.
"From our first leg Anna Roeder, that was the best start I've ever seen," said Yoder. "I'm really proud with how far she's come this year in her first year running. Our hand-offs were also really smooth and that was our main focus coming into today."
GOSHEN REGIONAL
Team scores: Culver Academy 61, Penn 57, Warsaw 56, SB Adams 45, Concord 38, Northwestern 32, SB Washington 31, NorthWood 30, Northridge 29, Whitko 25, Elkhart 23, Cass 21, Columbia City 17, SB St. Joseph 16, Eastern (Greentown) 15, Wawasee 14, Manchester 14, Western 14, Mishawaka 12, Kokomo 11, Culver Community 10, Pioneer 9, Goshen 6, Maconanquah 6, Triton 5, Logansport 5, Bremen 5, North Miami 4, LaVille 4, Tippecanoe Valley 3, SB Riley 2, Plymouth 2, Rochester 1.
3200 relay: Northridge (Hadley Troyer, Dakotah Moore, Haylee Hile, Tame Baylis) 9:31; Penn 9:36; Columbia City 9:42; Culver Academy 9:54, Warsaw 10:01, Manchester 10:02.
100 hurdles: Adriana Swanson (SBW) 14.52, Kayla Douglas (SBA) 15.43, Liberty Scott (Cass) 15.64, Lacy Rathbun (West) 15.77, Ella Frick (SJ) 16.05, Hannah Chupp (NW) 16.20.
100: Angel Thomas (SBA) 12.01, Ja'leiiya Williams (Elk) 12.40, Camryn Burner (War) 12.45, Reanna Jones (Kok) 12.46, Makenna Brooks (East) 12.72, Elayna Yoder (NW) 12.75.
1600: Mary Eubank (Penn) 5:01, Josefina Rastrelli (War) 5:04, Hannah Moore (NW) 5:05, Dakota Moore (NR) 5:16, Celeste Gram (Culv Ac) 5:19, Morgan Collins (Penn) 5:20.
400 relay: NorthWood (Anna Roeder, Megan Mikel, Hannah Chupp, Elayna Yoder) 49.38; SB Adams 50.05, Kokomo 50.48, Concord 50.69, Culver Academy 50.76; Elkhart 50.90.
400: Quinn Bird (Culv Ac) 57.96, Aftin Griffin (Cas) 58.05, Terryah Leonard (SBW) 58.13, Kristina Petkova (Gosh) 58.39, Paula Collado Fernandez (Pion) 59.87, Emma Kincaid (Brem) 1:00.11.
300 hurdles: Adriana Swanson (SBW) 46.02, Ella Frick (SJ) 46.29, Liberty Scott (Cass) 46.65, Lena Spiller (Culv Ac) 47.52, Lacy Rathbun (West) 48.08, Betty Shepherd (TV) 48.19.
800: Julia Economou (Penn) 2:15 regional record, Josefina Rastrelli (War) 2:18, Felice Mullinax (Col City) 2:19, Hanna Clyde (NW) 2:20.26, Lauren Frick (SJ) 2:20.42, Tame Baylis (NR) 2:23.65.
200: Angel Thomas (SBA) 25.69, Allison DeFreese (Con) 26.03, Federica Guiliani (Manc) 26.07, Camryn Burner (War) 26.10, Katrin Saulamaa (NW) 26.43, Makenna Brooks (East) 26.53.
3200: Mary Eubank (Penn) 11:00, Hannah Moore (NW) 11:06, Ellie Stabnik (Penn) 11:07, Kadence Fox (Manc) 11:08, Courtney Adams (NW) 11:18, Haylee Hile (NR) 11:38.
1600 relay: Warsaw (Ali Barkey, Madison Smalley, Mikayla Mimnaugh, Josefina Rastrelli) 4:03.60; Culver Academy 4:03.81; NorthWood 4:04; Columbia City 4:07, Northridge 4:09, Penn 4:10.
Discus: Emma Yoder (Waw) 156-1, Ava Decker (Elk) 125-1, Gwen Howard (Whitko) 121-7, Macie Swinehart (Con) 120-6, Kennedy Jackson (Culv) 113-1, Ellyse Walden (West) 112-9.
Shot put: Gwen Howard (Whitko) 45-1, Macie Swinehart (Con) 43-5.50, Kennedy Jackson (Culv) 40-2, Addyson Viers (Triton) 30-11.25, Lucy Sherk (LaVille) 38-6, Brooklynn Gibson (Waw) 35-9.
Long jump: Lena Spiller (Culv Ac) 17-11.50, Makenna Brooks (East) 17-5, Emerson Harper (Whitko) 17-4.75, Kendall Ivory (SBW) 16-10.75, Shaniyah Hughes (Elk) 16-7, Angel Thomas (SBA) 16-6.50.
High jump: Lena Spiller (Culv Ac) 5-3, Ayla Jackson (NW) 5-2, Kayla Douglas (SBA) 5-2, Lanee Huff (Logan) 5-1, Grace Sailors (NMia) 5-1, Nadia Rhoades (Whitko) 5-1.
Pole vault: Ryleigh Robinson (Con) 11-0, Ana DeVries (Mish) 11-0, Elliana Transparenti (War) 10-9, Susie Bourdier (Culver Ac) 10-6, Anna Bazzoni (War) 10-6, Jill Pletcher (Penn) 10-6.
