NEW CARLISLE —Elkhart's Max Malloy finished second Saturday in the AAA boys race at the New Prairie Invitational. Malloy recorded a time of 15:20, which was 12 seconds behind champion Liam Baushke from Mishawaka.
Other local runners in the top 20 in AAA were Penn's Brandon Mueller (sixth), Northridge's Baylor Miller (12th), Goshen's Doriaz Diaz (14th), Northridge's Marc Hernandez (16th) and Goshen's Levi Schlegel (20th).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.