MISHAWAKA — Elkhart's Nick Hardy finished first Saturday at the Mishawaka Diving Invitational. Hardy totaled 463.10 points.
The girls champion was Concord's Ryleigh Robinson, who placed third overall with a 418.65 total. The Minutemen also got a fourth place showing from Alan Arriaga Perez, who finished with a 378.20 score.
