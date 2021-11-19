ELKHART — Elkhart High School will honor one of it's own on Tuesday.
During halftime of the Elkhart-Northridge girls basketball game at North Side Gym, Elkhart High will be presenting 2021 graduate Mia Pulianas with her state championship ring for winning the discus last spring at the IHSAA state track meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.