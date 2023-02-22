MISHAWAKA — Elkhart diver Nick Hardy qualified Tuesday at the Mishawaka Regional for the IHSAA state finals. 

Hardy, who advanced into the finals for the third time, finished sixth with 364.05 points. He was the only Elkhart County diver to qualify.

