8u Team

Members of the Elkhart Lions' 8U flag football team include head coach David Garcia, Brayden Narvaez Barkman, Jarren Riley, Maddox Gonzalez, Vinnie Elam, Brayden Haggart and assistant coach Sal Gonzalez.

The Elkhart Cowboys 8U flag football team recently won the 8U division at the Steel City Showdown National Flag Football Tournament in Pittsburgh.

The Cowboys not only went undefeated, they proved to be a defensive powerhouse, as they were unscored upon on in the tournament.

Ken Fox is the sports editor of The Elkhart Truth. You may reach him at kfox@elkharttruth.com or @KenFoxTruth on Twitter.

