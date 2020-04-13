NorthWood High School senior Trent Edwards has committed to play basketball next year at Bethel College.
Edwards was a first team All-Northern Lakes Conference selection after averaging 15.4 points and 4.3 rebounds a game.
Led by Edwards, the Panthers posted an 18-6 overall record and a 4-3 Northern Lakes Conference record.
NorthWood won the Class 3A sectional title, but didn’t get the chance to play at the New Castle Regional because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Indiana High School Athletic Association canceled all remaining state tournament games because of the virus.
