AUBURN — Elkhart Christian's softball team took its first step Tuesday in their attempt to repeat as Class 1A sectional champions.
A six-run fifth inning lifted the Eagles past host Lakewood Park Christian, 8-6, in opening round sectional play.
Mya Ott homered and doubled twice to lead Elkhart Christian, which improved to 9-8. Ryleigh Viront added two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Brianna Ehninger drove in three runs.
Winning pitcher Chloe Herbster struck out 12 and allowed one earned run and four hits.
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 8, LAKEWOOD PARK 6
ECA;001;061;0;—;8;11;2
Lakewood;000;102;3;—;6;4;0
Chloe Herbster (W, 12 K's).
ECA: Hits — Mya Ott 3, Lily Shannon 2, Ryleigh Viront 2. HR — Ott. 2B — Ott 2, Viront. RBI — Brianna Ehninger 3, Viront 2. Runs — Ott 3.
Records: ECA 9-8, Lakewood 5-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.