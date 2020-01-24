Elkhart Christian placed five players in double figures on Thursday, as the Eagles improved to 6-6 on the year by beating Lakeland Christian, 72-27.
Luke Burns led a balanced ECA attack with 15 points, while Bryce Coursen and Noah Hunt each added 12.
The Eagles, who won their third straight, led 24-2 after the first quarter.
In the evening's only other game, Mike Durr scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, as Clinton Christian improved to 13-1 on the year with a 61-27 victory over Bethany Christian.
Liam McCrindle added 10 points for the Couriers, who shot 53 percent from the field. Beck Willems scored 10 points to lead Bethany.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 72, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 27
LCHRISTIAN: Cook 8, Martin 5, Gagnon 5, Shepherd 3, Koller 3, LAne 2, Helton 1, Reimink 0, Paris 0. Totals: 10 2-8 27.
ECA: Luke Burns 15, Bryce Coursen 12, Noah Hunt 12, Jacob Becker 10, Seth Jachimiak 10, Bryce Schrock 9, Josh Bevier 9. Charlie Maxwell 2, Andrew Stevens 0. Totals: 33 3-3 78.
Lakeland Christian:;2;11;8;6;—;27
ECA:;24;28;27;9;—;78
3-point goals: Lakeland (5) – Cook 2, Martin, Gagnon, Koller; ECA (9) – Burns 2, Coursen 2, Becker 2, Becker 2, Schrock. Total fouls: Lakland 4, ECA 11. Turnovers: Lakeland 23, ECA 11. Rebounds: Lakeland (26) – Martin 6; ECA (35) – Bevier 7. Records: ECA 6-6, Lakeland Christian 3-13.
CLINTON CHRISTIAN 61, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 27
CLINTON: Michael Durr 19, Liam McCrindle 10, Seth Shetler 9, Levi Heyerly 9, DuMarrion Williams 6, Nick Schrock 6, Isaac Heyerly 2, Alan Snyder 0. Totals: 25 7-10 61
BETHANY: Beck Willems 10, Tristen Moore 4, Jack VonGunten 3, Jachin Camoriano 3, Jacob Plank 2, Mason Closson 2, Caleb Shenk 2, Ethan Boyer 1, Evan Brown 0, Chris Craw 0. Totals: 9 6-8 27
Clinton:;15;10;17;19;—;61
Bethany:;5;3;7;12;—;27
3-point goals: Clinton (4) – L. Heyerly 3, Shetler; Bethany (3) – Willems, VonGunten, Camoriano. Total fouls: Clinton 9, Bethany 13. Turnovers: Clinton 16, Bethany 23. Rebounds: Clinton (31) – Durr 14; Bethany (20) – Plank 4. Records: Clinton 13-1, Bethany 2-9.
