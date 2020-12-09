Noah Hunt scored 18 points and Matthew Elmerick added 14, as the Elkhart Christian's boys basketball team powered past Prairie Heights, 77-45, in non-conference action on Tuesday.

Bryce Coursen added 10 points for the Eagles, who improved to 2-0.

