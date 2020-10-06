Andre De Freitas scored five goals Monday to lead NorthWood's boys soccer team past Lakeland, 9-1, in opening round action at the Class 2A West Noble Sectional.
Sebastian Guillen added three goals and two assists for the Panthers, who advance to play defending champion West Noble in semifinal action at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Chargers edged Wawasee, 3-2, on Monday.
