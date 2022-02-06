MISHAWAKA — Elkhart and host Penn earned opportunities to compete for a Class 4A sectional girls basketball championship — thanks in no small part to all the extra opportunities their ball-hawking defenses delivered Saturday.
The Lions and Kingsmen exactly matched each other with a crippling two-dozen takeaways apiece during semifinal victories at the Palace.
Elkhart downed Concord 45-34 before Penn followed with a 42-30 win over Warsaw.
The Kingsmen (18-6) and Lions (13-12) face off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with that survivor advancing to next Saturday’s LaPorte Regional semifinals.
Host Penn prevailed 53-33 in the regular-season meeting on Jan. 19.
— ELKHART 45, CONCORD 34: Sophomore Samiyah Stout scored all of her team-high 13 points in the second half and senior De’Mour Watson added 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds off the bench as Elkhart stormed back from a 9-4 first-quarter deficit to lead by as many as 18.
The Lions snatched 11 steals and committed 10 fewer turnovers than Concord.
“We told the kids the two things that it takes to even have a possibility to win a championship are your defense and your rebounding,” Elkhart coach Will Coatie said after earning his 100th career victory. “When your offense isn’t clicking, you have to lock in on defense, and our kids did a great job tonight of locking in and playing defense.”
The Minutemen (8-15) shot just 29% from the field to go with their 24 turnovers.
“It was more their press than anything,” Concord coach Cassie Cepeda said of the outcome. “They kind of put the press on full-court and we turned it over, and they got those quick possessions. They were able to speed the game up and we wanted it slower.”
Watson, the Lions’ leading scorer on the season, hadn’t played in any of the team’s previous seven quarters and didn’t check in until 1:13 remained in the first period Saturday — Coatie gave a polite “no comment” on that — but she quickly drained a triple to pull Elkhart to within 9-7.
That started a 15-0 spree that gave the Lions a 19-9 lead by late in the second quarter. They stretched the gap to 32-14 by late in the third, thus outscoring the Minutemen 28-5 across a span of 16 minutes.
Concord got as close as six twice during the game’s final 3:45, but Elkhart tallied the final five points.
Among others, Coatie praised Stout and freshman Danica Barnes.
“She still held (Aliyah) Hershberger to five, though,” Coatie said of Stout not scoring in the first half while referring to the Minuteman guard who was averaging 14 points, “and in the second half, she showed that she’s a big-time player. She played at a whole other level when we needed it.”
Barnes scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds for the winners.
“She’s unique,” Coatie said. “She can guard all five positions and is a freshman. Her upside is ahead of her, but she comes in day in and day out and hustles. She doesn’t do anything fancy, but she plays hard.”
Concord junior Kendal Taylor led all players with 15 points and added a team-high eight rebounds.
“She had a heck of a game,” Cepeda said. “She did exactly what she’s capable of. Proud of her. She battled some foul trouble, but she really helped get us back into the game.”
The coach was pleased by that Minutemen comeback.
“Giving up when we got down was kind of a bug-a-boo at times this year,” Cepeda said, but we fought, and that’s all we ask of them. (Elkhart’s) the team that probably gave us our biggest whipping (73-37 on Nov. 9), but we were in position to make it go the other way tonight.”
— PENN 42, WARSAW 30: Junior Julia Economou scored 17 points and made four of the 16 steals Penn piled up on the way to its eighth straight win, while senior Jada Patton added 10 points and another four thefts.
The Kingsmen jumped to a 16-4 lead through one quarter, yet had to survive being blanked 9-0 in the second period.
The Tigers (16-7) even went ahead at 19-18 early in the third quarter, but Penn answered that with an 8-0 spurt.
Warsaw got as close at 32-28 in the fourth quarter, before the Kingsmen outscored the guests 10-2 over the final 3:39.
“I’m a firm believer that defense wins championships, so no matter what happened offensively, we knew we had to have that, because we know Warsaw’s a great defensive team,” Penn coach Kristi Ulrich said. “They’ve done an excellent job all season, so we knew there were going to be stretches we might go a little dead, but our defense allowed us to maintain our lead and create a little bit of separation at the end.”
The coach cited Economou’s impact at each end.
“She came out of the gate very aggressive,” Ulrich said. “She’s got great hands, great athleticism around the rim … but you can’t let her defense go by the wayside, either. When she was on (Kacilyn) Krebs, I don’t know if Krebs scored at all. We knew we had to limit her chances, because she can kill you from the outside.”
Krebs, a senior averaging 10.9 points, finished with six. Bailie Stephens led the Tigers with 14 points and four steals, while fellow senior Abby Sanner scored 10 points and clutched a game-high 10 rebounds.
ELKHART 45, CONCORD 34
CONCORD: Kendal Taylor 4-8 7-9 15, Lynnsey Delio 1-2 0-0 2, Ashlyn Fish 0-2 0-0 0, Aliyah Hershberger 1-7 2-2 5, Bailei Mayo 2-8 1-2 6, Lauren Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Mileah McKain 0-1 0-0 0, Dominique Stilley 2-5 0-0 6, Maraiona Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-34 (.294) 10-13 (.769) 34.
ELKHART: Mady Axsom 1-7 2-2 4, Danica Barnes 3-5 2-3 8, Danya Quinn 1-3 0-0 2, Jaya Johnson 0-7 0-0 0 Samiyah Stout 5-10 0-0 13, Shaniyah Hughes 3-6 1-2 7, De’Mour Watson 4-9 2-3 11. Totals: 17-47 (.362) 6-10 (.600) 45.
Score by Quarters
Concord;9;2;11;12;—;34
Elkhart;7;12;14;12;—;45
3-point goals: Concord (4-14) — Stilley 2-5, Hershberger 1-3, Mayo 1-4; Elkhart (5-17) — Stout 3-5, Watson 1-1, AxsoM 1-4. Rebounds: Concord (26) — Taylor 8; Elkhart (32) — Watson 9, Barnes 8. Assists: Concord (8) — Mayo 3; Elkhart (10) — Axsom 3, Stout 3. Steals: Concord (9) — Mayo 3, Hershberger 2, Smith 2; Elkhart (11) — Axsom 2, Barnes 2, Johnson 2, Stout 2, Watson 2. Total fouls: Concord 13, Elkhart 10. Turnovers: Concord 24, Elkhart 14.
PENN 42, WARSAW 30
WARSAW: Abby Sanner 5-13 0-0 10, Ava Egolf 0-2 0-0 0, Zoe Bergan 0-0 0-2 0, Kacilyn Krebs 2-6 0-0 6, Bailie Stephens 3-8 8-9 14, Abbey Peterson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 10-31 (.323) 8-11 (.727) 30.
PENN: Jada Patton 2-11 6-8 10, Julia Economou 7-10 2-8 17, Jessalyn Troy 0-3 0-0 0, Sydney Little 0-3 0-0 0, Lauren Walsh 2-3 0-2 4, Aniya Taylor 1-5 2-4 5, Gracie Bobo 2-6 0-0 6, Gabrielle Hoover 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Adkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-41 (.341) 10-22 (.455) 42.
Score by Quarters
Warsaw;4;9;11;6;—;30
Penn;16;0;11;15;—;42
3-point goals: Warsaw (2-10) — Krebs 2-6; Penn (4-14) — Bobo 2-5, Taylor 1-1, Economou 1-2. Rebounds: Warsaw (31) — Sanner 10, Peterson 6; Penn (26) — Walsh 5. Assists: Warsaw (7) — Sanner 3; Penn (5) — Walsh 4. Steals: Warsaw (6) — Stephens 4; Penn (16) — Taylor 5, Patton 4, Economou 4. Total fouls: Warsaw 17, Penn 13. Fouled out — Egolf (3:39, 4Q). Turnovers: Warsaw 24, Penn 12.
