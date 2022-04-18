MIDDLEBURY — Seth Cripe, a 2016 graduate of Northridge High School, has been named the new swimming coach at Northridge, replacing Kyle Hembree.
Cripe was an assistant for the Raiders last season and held the same position at Wawasee during the 2020-21 season. He was a four-year All-Northern Lakes Conference selection, multiple-time sectional champion and qualified and was an All-State choice in all four years of his high school career.
