GOSHEN — The Goshen High School wrestling program will not compete until at least Dec. 20, after head coach Jim Pickard informed the school administration that several wrestlers and a coach have tested positive for COVID-19.
Pickard added that, several other wrestlers were showing symptoms of COVID.
