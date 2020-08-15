ELKHART — Elkhart Central football standouts and college freshmen Mark Brownlee and Jonathan Decker have spent this past week back at home in Elkhart.
Brownlee is a Ball State University recruit, while Decker chose Central Michigan University to play collegiate football.
Neither can look ahead with excitement and look forward to a college football season in a few weeks.
A decision made on Aug. 8 has blurred the football future of the Mid-American Conference. On that day, the MAC postponed all of its fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic. If possible, those sports will be moved to the spring. The MAC was the first FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) conference to make that decision.
“I wish they would have waited longer,” said Decker. “We were earlier to decide than other conferences. I wish they would have worked longer to figure out a plan. I’m sure the conference was looking at some important details when they made their decision.”
Brownlee saw the bad news on the conference’s Twitter account.
“I was actually surprised,” said Brownlee. “I didn’t think the season would be canceled. I was pretty mad about it.
“I actually think that football can be played now. There’s always football in the fall. Without football it will feel different in the fall. This is like the first year that it won’t happen. Wow.”
Both must now set their focus on the possibility of their football season taking place in the spring.
Brownlee is hoping to showcase the same skills he displayed last year for the Blue Blazers when he rushed for 2,073 yards on 275 carries and scored 32 touchdowns.
“If football is played in the spring we’ve got all year to work towards it,” Brownlee said. “Football can be played anytime.”
This past week, Brownlee worked out at Rice Field. He’s leaving for Ball State on Aug. 23 to get ready for classes on Aug. 24. He’s planning on majoring in social work.
Decker, who recorded 62 tackles and 11.5 tackles for a loss playing on the defensive line at Elkhart Central, will be spending more time at home.
He’s grayshirting, which is when a student-athlete gives and receives a verbal commitment but must delay his or her enrollment and eligibility until the second semester.
“When the decision was made for fall football I had the opportunity to not start my eligibility clock until the second semester,” Decker said. “I’m going back in January.”
Decker, who plans on majoring in exercise science, doesn’t have a definite plan on what he’s going to do in the next few months.
“I might work out,” he said. “I might get a job. I also might go to a community college and take a couple classes. I don’t full know yet.”
Before the shutdown, Decker did get a taste of college football life, as Central Michigan held practices and workouts for two weeks. The plan is for the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Decker to play defensive tackle.
“It was awesome being there and being around everybody,” Decker said about that experience.
“I do feel playing defensive tackle fits me the best. I trust the coaches and them putting me at that position. I believe I can do well in that spot.”
Ball State was three days into football camp with practices and meetings when a change was announced for fall sports. Brownlee, who’s 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, first arrived in Muncie on July 6 to do some lifting and conditioning. When he goes back to Ball State, lifting and conditioning will start up again five days a week.
“I’ve bonded with my position group and my coaches,” Brownlee said. “It’s different from high school. You’re dealing with more people and you get to know more people.
“I’m gaining weight. The coaches want me to do that and weigh 225 pounds.”
The coronavirus has changed how football takes place. Brownlee and Decker have accepted the rules of wearing masks, staying 6-feet apart and using hand sanitizer.
“It’s just weird knowing (the virus) is around,” Decker said. “It changes things without physically being here. I’ve stayed healthy and I don’t know of anybody that has gotten sick.”
Brownlee said that football players at Ball State are tested once a week. Football players are also separated into two groups. A certain amount of players are on the field and the other players are in the locker room.
“I haven’t been exposed to the virus,” Brownlee said. “I don’t know of anybody that has had it. I’m doing all that I need to do to stay healthy.”
Both are eager to wear their school colors during a football game.
“I still feel very good about choosing Ball State,” Brownlee said. “I love the college and the coaching staff. We’re not the only college going through this.”
“I’m very happy about my decision to go to Central Michigan,” Decker said. “You’re going to deal with problems now and then. You just have to adapt.
“I’m trying to stay optimistic about everything when I go back to school in January.”
