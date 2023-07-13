Cornhole contests and horseshoe pitching will be among the activities at this year's Elkhart County Fair.
There will be two cornhole contests on July 22 at the Fair. The start times are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. with registration taking place at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It's double-elimination with two person teams. It costs $5 per person to enter. Cornhole will take place at the horseshoe courts on the fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.