DUNLAP — With the goal of winning their second straight sectional championship out of the way, members of the Concord girls swimming team now have their eyes on something bigger.
Competing for wins at the IHSAA state finals.
The Minutemen won five individual and two relay titles on Saturday on their way to winning their second straight sectional title, beating second place Northridge 472 to 413. Wawasee was third with 325 points, followed by Goshen (232), Angola (181) and Elkhart (163) to round out the top six.
The top finisher in each event automatically qualifies for next week's state finals in Indianapolis. A swimmer or relay team can also qualify for posting a time under the state standard time.
In addition, if there are less than 32 swimmers or relay teams in each event, the next fastest times from around the state also advance.
Northridge went one-two-three in the diving competition, giving coach Kyle Hembree's Raiders the lead after five events.
But Concord would win six of the next seven events — starting with a one-two finish by Audrey Lantz and Sophia Stutsman in the 100 butterfly — to pull away and win the title.
"The back-end of the events is our strength,'' Concord coach Tom Johson admitted. "We have some really strong swimmers in the first four events too, but we're really strong at the end.''
Concord had a double winner in junior Bella Sponseller in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, while Audrey Lantz was joined in the winner's circle by twin sister Ella, who win the 100 backstroke. Senior Grace Brenneman also won the 100 free for Concord.
"Bella didn't have a great Northern Lakes Conference meet and she was pretty disappointed,'' Johnson said of Sponseller. "But she's come out and worked really hard and swam with a lot of confidence today. I'm really proud of her.''
Sponseller was also a member of Concord's 200 relay team, along with Brenneman, Audrey Lantz and Kiran Stauffer.
Junior Syd Nethercutt was a two-time winner for Northridge, taking home the title in the 200 and 500 free.
Nethercutt finished second to Stauffer in both events in 2021, but was able to flip the script and edge the Concord senior twice this year.
"Syd has changed so much in the past year,'' Hembree said. "The way she trains, the way she takes care of herself, her nutrition is better, just everything. She's really worked to get better and it's great to see her have this kind of success today.''
Northridge's performance in the diving was also quite impressive, as Miller set a sectional and pool record with her score of 572.95, breaking the meet record set by current University of Nebraska diver Sara Troyer in 2018.
The Raiders' Kaitlin Simons also topped the pool record with her score of 546.70, while Northridge's Evie Long was third (501.40) and Concord's Ryleigh Robinson fourth (420.55). Simons and Miller finished third and fourth respectively, at the finals in 2021.
The four advance to Tuesday's regional competition at Valparaiso.
"I think going 1-2-3 is pretty awesome,'' Hembree said. "I have nothing to do with the diving ... that's all (diving coach) Bob Burns. I wrote down his name for Coach of the Year because I really think he deserves it. The job the diving coaches do is just so underrated.''
Wawasee got off to a strong start, winning the 200 medley relay and then having freshman Julie Mishler edge Brenneman in the 50 free two races later with a time of 23.01, compared to a 23.05 for the Concord senior. Mishler's sister Alexis also qualified for the state with a time of 23.15, well under the state standard time.
Brenneman got a little revenge in the 100 free, topping both Alexis and Julie Mishler, although again all three qualified for state. Brenneman's time of 50.33 just missed the pool record.
For Brenneman, one of the unquestioned leaders of this Concord team, getting the chance to compete one more time at the state finals after winning another team title is something she's been working toward all season.
"I can't wait to get to Indy next week,'' Brenneman said. "I really believe this team is strong enough to compete and do good things. Plus, swimming the preliminaries last night and the finals today will help us because that's what we'll do next week too. We know what it's like to compete a little tired.''
Johnson agreed with his four-year letterwinner.
"I believe we're well prepared to be really competitive next week,'' Johnson said. "We have several fast swimmers and our relay teams are really swimming well. It will be an interesting weekend for sure.''
The state finals are Friday night and Saturday at the Indiana University Natatorium in the IUPUI campus. Preliminaries are Friday night, with the diving and all the swimming finals on Saturday.
CONCORD SECTIONAL
Team scores: Concord 472, Northridge 413, Wawasee 325, Goshen 232, Angola 181, Elkhart 163, East Noble 143, NorthWood 107, DeKalb 89, Eastside 50.
200 medley relay: Wawasee (Alexis Mishler, Hayden Neer, Cameron Kryder, Julie Mishler) 1:45.82,* Northridge 1:45.86, Concord 1:46.04, Goshen 1:58, Elkhart 1:59, East Noble 2:04, DeKalb 2:07, Angols 2:10.
200 free: Syd Nethercutt (Nr) 1:51.57, Kiran Stauffer 1:54 (C), Makena Mount (Nr) 1:55, Norah George-Miller (G), Lililan Tyler (W) 2)04, Frances Krebs (A) 2:02, Christine Angel (C) 2:07, Taylor Shelburne (A) 2:09.
200 IM: Bella Sponseller (C) 2:08.95, Alaina Yeater (Nr) 2:09, Addison Beasley (W) 2:10, Samanthat Hunter (G) 2:12, Clare Ritchie (Nr) 2:14.58, Hayden Neer (W) 2:14..62, Madison Weaver (C) 2:18, Adddison Diericx (G) 2:24.
50 free: Julie Mishler (W) 23.01*#, Grace Brenneman (C) 23.05, Alexis Mishler (W) 23.15, Rachel Terrell (E) 24.41, Elle Roberts (NW) 25.25, Tavia Bratt (Nr) 25.31, Emma Young (W) 26.29, Corinne Wells (EN) 26.88.
Diving: Jiselle Miller (Nr) 5:72.95*#, Kaitlin Simons (Nr) 546.70, Evie Long (Nr) 501.40, Ryleigh Robinson (C) 420.55, Lily Meyer (EN) 391.40, Delaney Trigg (C) 350.20, Abby Montgomery (NW) 275.95, Margaret Weldy (C) 275.15.
100 butterfly: Audrey Lantz (C) 56.20, Sophia Stutsman (C) 56.33 Alaina Yeater (Nr) 58.09 Samantha Hunter (G) 59.95, Frances Krebs (A) 1:02, Victoria Posthauer (C) 1:03, Faye Hunsberger (Nr) 1:04.23, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz (G) 1:04.73.
100 free: Grace Brenneman (C) 50.33, Alexis Mishler (W) 50.88, Julie Mishler (W) 51.34, Ella Lantz (C) 52.56, Makena Mount (Nr) 53.28, Reagan Hartzell (Nr) 53.90, Ella Sears (A) 54.08, Norah George-Miller (G) 54.67.
500 free: Syn Nethercutt (Nr) 4:58, Kiran Stauffer (C) 5:08, Lillian Tyler (W) 5:22, Madison Weaver (C) 5:28, Christine Angel (C) 5:39, Carigan Tabor (Nr) 5:40, Taylor Shelburne (A) 5:48, Lynn Metzcus (E) 5:59.
200 free relay: Concord (Grace Brenneman, Audrey Lantz, Bella Sponseller, Kiran Stauffer) 1:35.66*, Northridge 1:37.77, Wawasee 1:41, Angola 1:46, Goshen 1:51, East Noble 1:57, NorthWood 1:58, Elkhart 2:00.
100 back: Ella Lantz (C) 55.70, Rachel Terrell (E) 58.17, Reagan Hartzell (Nr) 59.73, Ella Sears (A) 1:00.56, Sophia Stutsman (C) 1:00.72Faye Hunsberger (Nr) 1:06.40, Paige Anderson (EN) 1:06.85, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz (G) 1:08.57.
100 breaststroke: Bella Sponseller (C) 1:05, Hayden Neer (W) 1:06.89, Tavia Bratt (Nr) 1:06.90, Addison Beasley (W) 1:08, Victoria Posthauer (C) 1:09.52, Clare Ritchie (Nr) 1:09.60, Avery McDowell (C) 1:10, Abigail Sullivan (Nr) 1:13.
400 free relay: Concord (Kiran Stauffer, Sudrey Lantz, Ella Lantz, Grace Brenneman) 3:28.73*#, Wawasee 3:33.06, Goshen 3:46, Northridge 3:49, Angola 3:49, Elkhart 3:59, East Noble 4:14, DeKalb 4:15.
*Pool record
#Meet record
