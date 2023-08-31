Keegan Troup and Jimmy Gomez each scored a goal on Wednesday, as the Concord boys soccer team topped No. 13 (3A) Warsaw, 2-1.

The Minutemen, now 2-0 in the NLC, also got an assist from Aaron Makin. It was the first loss of the season for Warsaw.

 

