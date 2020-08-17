Led by Belle Brunner’s 79, Concord’s girls golf team placed first Saturday at the Wawasee Invitational.
Brunner finished with the second lowest score. Lakeland’s Madison Keil was the medalist with a 74.
The Minutemen finished with a 340 score, which was 15 strokes better than second place Lakeland.
Gracie Tucker (80), Brooke Watson (88), Evelyn Theinert (93) and Rayna Boessler (102) were the other Minutemen golfers.
GIRLS GOLF
Wawasee Invitational
At South Shore
Team scores: Concord 340, Lakeland 355, Columbia City 365, Wawasee 391, Goshen 407, Whitko 422, Fairfield 430, Elkhart 447, Mishawaka 454, Northridge 458, Westview 479, West Noble 503.
Concord: Belle Brunner 79, Gracie Tucker 80, Brooke Watson 88, Evelyn Theinert 93, Rayna Boessler 102.
Elkhart: Alexia Comer 107, Madison Axsom 112, Natalie Wolschlager 114, Natalie Edmisten 114, Savanah Crussmeyer 120.
Fairfield: Riley Richardson 105, Trinity Ruiz 108, Malley Behler 108, Ashlynn Yoder 109, Bailey Willard 118.
Goshen: Briza Tayagua-Delgado 95, McKenna Cripe 99, Maya Narayan 103, Estella Borden 110, Sarah Kim 114.
Northridge: Karisa Dyer 95, Isabela Lawrence 116, Peyton Roberts 123, Morgan Doan 124, Maria Papandrea 133.
Lapel Invitational
At Edgewood
Team scores: Hamilton Southeastern 313, Noblesville 320, NorthWood 342, Franklin County 352, Lapel 353, Westfield 356, Heritage Christian 358, Muncie Central 362, Greenfield Central 363, Columbus East 368, Richmond 374, Batesville 374, Pendelton Heights 375, Hamilton Heights 399, Park Tudor 399, Hagerstown 419, New Palestine 436, Covenant Christian 475, Marion didn’t score.
NorthWood: Cybil Stillson 77, Breanna Goss 78, Abbie Richner 91, Riley Kitson 96, Bella Sechrist 106.
VOLLEYBALL
Lakewood Park Invitational
ELKHART CHRISTIAN DEF. FREMONT 25-23, 21-25, 15-11; LAKEWOOD PARK DEF. ELKHART CHRISTIAN 25-22, 25-16
ECA leaders: Aces – Karlie George 5, Hazel Gates 4, Shaye Watson 3. Assists – George 27, Watson 10. Kills – Watson 21, Gates 10, Miah Vida 3. Blocks – Gates 2, Vida 2. Digs – George 16, Watson 12, Kadie Martin 10, Hallie Tice 7, Vida 6.
BOYS TENNIS
PENN 3, FW BISHOP DWENGER 2
Singles: Will Thurin (P) def. Andrew Nuerge 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. Adam Yaggy (F) def. Aidan Sucharetza 6-3, 6-0. Jalen Maust (P) def. Jacob Schroecler 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Brayden LaPan/Ricky Nill (F) def. Oliver Hu/Ryan Ludwig 6-3, 6-2. Hunter Streigel/Eli Deitchley (P) def. Ben Huffman/Andy Rooney 6-2, 6-4.
JV: Penn 6, Bishop Dwenger 0.
