MIDDLEBURY — NorthWood’s 4-1 win over Westview actually wound up far more suspenseful and taxing than Concord’s 3-2 decision over Angola as both teams earned Northridge Regional girls high school tennis semifinal victories on a hot Tuesday evening.
“We’re gonna go eat, then come back and watch the second set,” Minutemen coach Todd Denton deadpanned after his club’s win of what was transpiring at No. 3 singles in the NorthWood-Westview match.
Indeed, all the action wrapped up in the Concord-Angola contest before merely the first set was completed in the deliberate back-and-forth that Denton alluded to between the Panthers’ Tatum Evers and Warriors’ Bailey Kenner.
For a while, it looked like the NorthWood-Westview outcome might boil down to that molasses-dipped court, too.
Over at 2 doubles, though, Panther juniors Kaydence Dumka and Maddy Birk stormed from behind to down the Warrior pair of Jennfier Osorio-Luna and Ella Yoder 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 in 2 hours, 11 minutes.
That gave NorthWood (16-1) its third point and a spot opposite the Minutemen (11-7) in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. regional final.
Dumka, Birk and their Westview foes started their third set around the same time Evers and Kenner were completing their first set.
Ultimately, to punctuate the Panthers’ team win, Evers prevailed 7-5, 6-2 — her two sets needing 2 hours, 29 minutes. The sophomore looked like a problem solver while winning eight of the final 10 games over the backboard-imitating, loft-it-into-the-clouds Kenner.
“It’s frustrating to have to play like that when you’re not used to it,” NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz said. “(Facing) that lob machine is not fun, but Tatum stuck with it. At first, she was kind of overhitting, got a little impatient. We talked to her about being patient, bring your targets in, give yourself clearance, and eventually she’ll make mistakes.”
Schwartz declared herself pleased with Evers’ adjustments, as well as with her team’s play on all courts.
“Westview was a good team to face,” Schwartz said of the Warriors, who closed at 12-2. “They showed us a lot of different things we didn’t see before. Their 2 singles player (Maddie Stults, a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Britton Jesse for Westview’s lone point) was very good. Brit’s been playing really well, (and) she took Brit right out of her game. … But I felt like every court for us played very well. Even though we were down sometimes, we were always battling.”
At 1 doubles, Amy Adams and Emery Porter powered to a 6-2, 6-1 win for the Panthers in a pinch over an hour, while at 1 singles, Gabriella Umbower gutted out a 6-2, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 44 minutes.
Meanwhile, each of the five Concord/Angola matches finished ahead of four of the NorthWood/Westview showdowns.
Avi Mosquera cruised 6-1, 6-0 in just 40 minutes at No. 1 singles for the Minutemen. Maggie Burkert and Addi May added a 6-2, 6-1 win at 1 dubs in 58 minutes, before the No. 2 pair of Danielle Aplin and Mia McEachern delivered the 6-2, 6-3 clincher in 69 minutes.
Angola (11-5) was missing its usual No. 1 singles player in Ava Harris, injured during the Hornets’ sectional final win Saturday.
“If they have her, it could totally be a different (outcome),” Denton said. “Their No. 2 (Maya Harris) is her sister, and you could tell by the way she was playing (while winning 6-0, 6-1) that their usual No. 1’s obviously good. I’m certainly not counting my No. 1 out, but it could’ve been a different outcome.”
As it was, the surging Minutemen added another victory to go with their 3-2 Concord Sectional wins over a pair of teams, Elkhart and Northridge, that they lost to during the regular season.
“I’m still speechless over sectionals,” Denton said of his team’s achievement last week.
“They bust their butts,” the coach added of his club, “and that’s what I always like about these girls.”
Denton saluted the increasing aggressiveness that both Minutemen doubles pairs continued to show, and praised Mosquera, on the heels of her huge win against the Raiders, for “going out and doing her job” again.
Concord fell 5-0 against NorthWood during the regular season and was outplaced by the Panthers at four of five spots in the more recent Northern Lakes Conference Tourney, but both Denton and Schwartz emphasized how early the dual match was.
“That was the Thursday after spring break,” Schwartz said. “That’s a long time ago. A lot of tennis has been played since then.”
In sectional singles competition Tuesday, Elkhart senior Adley Keim cruised past Prairie Heights’ senior Kylee Leland 6-1, 6-0.
Keim (16-4) advanced to a 5 p.m. Wednesday semifinal against Fairfield’s Addison Mast, a state quarterfinalist last year as a sophomore. The Mast-Keim survivor goes against Lakewood Park’s Lauren Korte Thursday for the individual sectional title.
In doubles, the No. 1 duos from both Concord and NorthWood remain unbeaten in postseason and thus alive to possibly feed into the individual Northridge Sectional field, where DeKalb’s Kenlee Dick and Maddie Hickman await.
NORTHRIDGE REGIONAL
CONCORD 3, ANGOLA 2
SINGLES: Ari Mosquera (C) def. Karly Nelson 6-1, 6-0. Maya Harris (A) def. Esther Williams 6-0, 6-1. McKenna Powers (A) def. Libby Carnell 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Addi May/Maggie Burkert (C) def. Alli Christman/Frances Krebs 6-2, 6-1. Danielle Aplin/Mia McEachern (C) def. Reese Weber/Evelyn Stoy 6-2, 6-3.
Records: Concord 11-7, Angola 11-5.
NORTHWOOD 4, WESTVIEW 1
SINGLES: Gabriella Umbower (N) def. Paige Riegsecker 6-2, 6-4. Maddie Stults (W) def. Britton Jesse 6-2, 6-3. Tatum Evers (N) def. Bailey Kenner 7-5, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Amy Adams/Emery Porter (N) def. Ella Clark/Ava Brown 6-2, 6-1. Kaydence Dumka/Maddy Birk (N) def. Jennifer Osorio-Luna/Ella Yoder 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Records: NorthWood 16-1, Westview 12-2.
