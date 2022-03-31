Selected award winners fron Concord winter sports included: Front (from left): Summer Miller Kylie Wheeler, Kiran Stauffer, Grace Brenneman, Maddie Mack. Second row: Lynnsey Delio, Bailie Mayo, Brayden Sollars, Ethan Davies and Madison Donat. Third row: Zaven Koltookian, Jack D’Arcy, Lance Army and Armen Koltookian
DUNLAP — Concord High School recently held an award ceremony to honor its winter sports athletes.
Chosen as most valuable for their sport were Jack D'Arcy and Malachi Emmons (boys basketball), Bailei Mayo (girls basketball), Armen Koltookian (wrestling), Cole Stevenson (boys swimming), Grace Brenneman and Audrey Lantz (girls swimming) and Julia Byers (basketball cheerleading).
