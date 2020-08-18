ELKHART — Aug. 6 was a very difficult day for Concord girls golf coach Tara Boessler.
Enjoyment from coaching her girls golf team suddenly ceased.
Fall sports were shut down based on the guidance that superintendents received from the Elkhart County Health Department.
“We got a scare,” said Boessler, who has been the Concord girls varsity golf coach for six years. “I got a call from (Concord Athletic Director) Dave (Preheim). There was a blanket shutdown of all fall sports. I was trying to wrap my head around the idea of the season being canceled. I hoped and prayed Friday (Aug. 7) that I would get a phone call and I did. I got a phone call from Dave at 4:15 p.m. that we were going again.”
Concord’s match against Marian on Aug. 7 was rescheduled for Sept. 8.
But Boessler’s team didn’t take Aug. 7 off; instead their character was revealed.
“The girls still practiced on their own at Bent Oak,” Boessler said.
Led by two talented transfers and experience returning from last year, Concord has been impressive to start the year. The Minutemen have captured invitational titles at Goshen, NorthWood and Wawasee, a second-place finish at the Penn Invitational and a victory over Westview.
Concord is ranked 18th in the state in the coaches poll.
“The girls were decent at Goshen,” Boessler said. “We had a better round at Penn and were even better at NorthWood. We were at the upper end when it came to our average scores against Westview. It might have shaken them when they had above average scores against Westview. But I was excited about how our team bounced back after Westview. We had two really good practices on Wednesday and Thursday.”
Concord finished with a school-record 18-hole total of 332 at NorthWood. The previous school-record was a 345 shot at last year’s East Noble Sectional.
“We were excited about doing that this year,” Boessler said about the 332. “We talked about taking penalties out of our game and doing it again.”
Added to this year’s team was Wawasee transfer Belle Brunner and Elkhart Central transfer Brooke Watson to go with returning letterwinners Gracie Tucker, Evelyn Theinert and Rayna Boessler. Rayna is a junior, while the other four golfers are seniors. Brunner was approved by the Indiana High School Athletic Association on Aug. 3 to golf at Concord. Her first match was at Penn.
Tucker, Theinert and Boessler helped Concord last year take third in the Northern Lakes Conference, second at the sectional and sixth at the regional. That sixth place showing was the best ever for the Minutemen at a regional.
“This is the first year I’ve had four seniors at Concord,” Tara Boessler said. “I’ve had young teams up until this year.
“I see the potential in this year’s team and we’re trying to get the kids to reach that standard. We have three kids now shooting in the 70’s and we want them to keep doing that.”
Brunner shot an 81 at Penn and a 79 at Wawasee, while Tucker shot an 80 at NorthWood, an 81 at Goshen, an 86 at Penn, an 80 at Wawasee and was the medalist with a 45 at Westview. Watson totaled a 76 at NorthWood, a 78 at Goshen, an 87 at Penn and an 88 at Wawasee.
“I have three No. 1’s,” Tara Boessler said. “Brooke was the No 1 golfer at Elkhart Central, Belle was No. 1 at Wawasee and Gracie has worked hard to be a No. 1 golfer at Concord. The girls are handling that well this year. As coaches we talk about that it’s not how you start but you finish. I’m playing the girls where they fit the best. I’m trying to figure that out now. It will change all season.”
What won’t change is the aspect of the Concord girls golf team having fun throughout the season.
Assistant coach Jeff Petty has sure done his part to keep the team loose. He does roundoffs, which are like cartwheels, when a player shoots a birdie.
“Jeff did seven roundoffs when we faced NorthWood,” Tara Boessler said. “His shoulder was a little sore. He relaxes the whole group and it sure is fun what he’s doing.”
That fun is needed during these challenging times brought on by the coronavirus.
“Things have really gone well and been seamless,” Boessler said about adjusting to the virus. “I remind the girls to stay six-feet apart and wear masks. It’s the new part of coaching and the girls have handled it well. No complaints. The girls want to play and have a great attitude.
“I hope we get the season in. I feel we can do that in this sport. I especially want to get the season in for our seniors.”
