GOSHEN — Led by Brooke Watson’s 78, Concord’s girls golf team emerged as champions Monday at the Goshen Invitational. Concord finished with a 370 total, which was a stroke better than Marian. Marian’s Sela Unwin and Lakeland’s Madison Keil tied with a 76 after 18 holes. Unwin was the medalist after winning a playoff on the 18th hole.

Goshen Invitational at Black Squirrel

