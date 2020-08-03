GOSHEN — Led by Brooke Watson’s 78, Concord’s girls golf team emerged as champions Monday at the Goshen Invitational. Concord finished with a 370 total, which was a stroke better than Marian. Marian’s Sela Unwin and Lakeland’s Madison Keil tied with a 76 after 18 holes. Unwin was the medalist after winning a playoff on the 18th hole.
