DUNLAP - Concord High School basketball coach Derrick DeShone has been seeing the improvement of his young team every day in practice.
Tuesday night at McCuen Gym, the Minutemen faithful had the chance to see it firsthand.
A 47-40 Minutemen win over Elkhart Central produced a grand reaction from Concord fans, as it marked the team's first win of the year.
"We've been practicing really well," said Concord coach Derrick DeShone, whose team improved to 1-9. "I told the guys that a win is great, but what I'm happy about is that we're getting better every day. We've had 10 good practices in a row and that's where it starts. Our goal is to try to be our best at the end of the year."
Central's momentum gained from winning five of its last six games entering Tuesday vanished against Concord.
Blue Blazers coach Scott Sekal, whose team fell to 5-6, gave an honest answer when asked if he thought his players overlooked the Minutemen.
"Absolutely," said Sekal. "You've got to give Concord a lot of credit. They came out ready to play. I warned our team ahead of time what could happen. We came out non-chalant and didn't play hard, while Concord was fighting for everything. They put out a lot more effort than we did."
Confidence began to grow for the Minutemen in the second quarter, as Concord went on a 10-0 run to take a 21-10 lead with 4:35 left in the second. Senior Braedon Taylor's steal and basket capped the run.
The Minutemen maintained a comfortable lead of 33-21 through three quarters. Central needed a basket from Cam'ron Daniels with :02 left to cut the deficit to 12.
"We did some really good things tonight," DeShone said.
Central's play was quite the opposite, especially through three quarters. Over the first 24 minutes, the Blue Blazers shot 24% from the field (8-of-32), were 3-of-9 from the free-throw line and had 10 turnovers.
"We had good looks at the basket," Sekal said. "It's tougher shooting on the road. (Free-throw shooting) was very aggravating. It's something we work on all the time. We've got to step up and hit them."
The Blue Blazers rallied to get back into the game in the fourth quarter. Central took advantage of nine Concord turnovers and the visitors went 8-of-12 from the field.
A 6-0 Blue Blazers' run cut Concord's lead to 43-39 with 1:05 left in the game.
Central had a chance to pull even closer after the Minutemen turned the ball over, but the Blue Blazers weren't able to get off a shot as an offensive foul gave the ball back to the Minutemen.
Another opportunity for Central presented itself with :40 left after Concord's Andres Dixon missed two free throws. But the Blue Blazers were unable to secure the rebound, with the ball instead being grabbed by Dixon.
Jack D'Arcy was fouled with :34.7 left and hit 1-of-2 free throws to give the Minutemen a 44-39 lead.
After Central's Isaiah Chandler was fouled and made the second of two free throws with 32 seconds remaining, Concord beat the press and got an easy basket from Taylor with :21 left.
The Blue Blazers then committed a turnover with :15.5 left and Concord got 1-of-2 free throws from Dixon to put the game away.
Central shot only 2-of-6 at the foul line and had a lane violation in the fourth quarter, while the Minutemen were 8-of-13 at the line in the fourth.
"That's a product of a lot of guys not being in that situation before," DeShone said about the fourth quarter. "The first thing I told our coaches (after the game) is now we've got something to work on in practice.
"We haven't been up at half this year. It's been a struggle for us in the first half of games. Some bad things happened (in the fourth quarter), but we got the job done."
Chandler scored 16 points and Luke Teich added 11 to lead the Blue Blazers.
Sophomore Zaven Koltookian scored 13 points to pace the Minutemen.
"He played freshmen basketball last year," DeShone said about Koltookian. "He's gotten better every day at practice. He's starting to understand some things with the eye-hand fundamentals and learning how to use his body. I'm really proud of him because that's a big jump from a freshmen 4A team to a varsity 4A team. We threw him into the mix and we're running a lot of stuff through him and he's doing a heck of a job."
CONCORD 47, ELKHART CENTRAL 40
CENTRAL: Akita Walker 0 0-0 0, Rodney McGraw 0 0-0 0, Donovan Johnson 2 0-0 6, Isaiah Chandler 6 3-6 16, Cam'ron Daniels 3 1-3 7, Luke Teich 5 1-2 11, Ty Windy 0 0-2 0, Mark Brownlee 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16-44 (.409), 5-15 (.333), 40.
CONCORD: Zaven Koltookian 5 3-4 13, Payton Fish 3 3-4 9, Amarion Moore 1 0-0 2, Gavin Smith 2 0-0 6, Jack D'Arcy 2 1-3 6, Braedon Taylor 2 2-2 6, Andres Dixon 0 1-3 1, Paxton Starrett 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17-32 (.531), 10-16 (.625), 47
Central;8;5;8;19;—40;
Concord;9;14;10;14;—47;
3-point goals: Central (3) - Johnson 2, Chandler; Concord (3) - Smith 2, D'Arcy. Rebounds: Central (25) - Chandler 7, Teich 5; Concord (21) - D'Arcy 5. Turnovers: Central 15, Concord 17. Steals: Central (8) - Johnson 3, Chandler 3; Concord (6) - Taylor 3, Dixon 2. Records: Central 5-6, Concord 1-9. JV: Central 37, Concord 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.