Coatie

Elkhart Central coach Will Coatie has been named the head coach of the Elkhart High School program beginning with the 2020-21 season.

 Russ Draper / Elkhart Truth Photo

ELKHART —Will Coatie has been named the head varsity coach of the Elkhart High School girls basketball program beginning in the fall of 2020.

The Elkhart Community Schools made the official announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

