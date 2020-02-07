Elkhart Central girls basketball coach Will Coatie has been named the Northern Indiana Conference Coach of the Year, after the Blue Blazers finished 10-2 and came home second in the conference.
Blue Blazer freshman Makaya Porter was named to the All-Conference first team, while senior Yiesha Williams was a second-team selection for Central.
Penn junior Trinity Clinton was named the Player of the Year in the NIC. Joining Clinton and Porter on the first team were Keegan Sullivan (St. Joe), Erin Coffel (Bremen), Mila Reynolds (Washington) and Nevaeh Foster of Marian.
Penn's Regan Pate joins Porter on the second team, while the Kingsmen's Antreese Shelton was an honorable mention choice.
Penn won the conference title with a 12-0 mark.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NIC Final Standings
Penn 12-0, Elkhart Central 10-2, Marian 9-3, South Bend Washington 9-3, SB St. Joseph 9-3, Bremen 8-4, SB Riley 6-6, Glenn 5-7, SB Adams 4-8, New Prairie 3-7, SB Clay 2-10, Jimtown 1-11, Mishawaka 0-12.
