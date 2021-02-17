Bethany

GOSHEN — Freshman Tyson Chupp scored 21 points to lead Bethany Christian past Jimtown, 57-49, in non-conference boys basketball action on Tuesday.

Mason Closson added 16 points and Beck Willems had 15 for the Bruins, who improved to 10-10.

