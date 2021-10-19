INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) has announced a partnership with HealthLinc to improve colorectal cancer screening rates as part of the national Return to Screening (RTS) initiative. This is part of an overarching cohort with more than 51 institutions across the country to drive quality improvement processes and interventions to deliver cancer screenings appropriately, safely, and equitably during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. This specific intervention made possible through charitable support provided by Roche Diagnostics.