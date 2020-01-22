ELKHART — Elkhart Memorial had five players in double figures Tuesday night, as the Crimson Chargers defeated South Bend Riley 81-68, for their fourth straight victory.
Junior D'Arjon Lewis led the Chargers' balanced attack with 18 points, while senior Brackton Miller added 17 and nine rebounds. Miller was 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
Titus Rodgers nearly had a triple double for Memorial, with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Teammates Damarion Anderson and Malachi Emmons chipped in 12 points apiece, while Brandon Brooks grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots for the Chargers – now 8-6 on the year.
Senior Blake Wesley led Riley with 35 points, shooting 14-of-30 from the field.
ELKHART MEMORIAL 81, SB RILEY 68
RILEY: Blake Wesley 35, Ke'muriee Love 3, Phillip Robles 13, Klay Coleman 2, Daquan Dixon 2, Tieon Autry 2, Tyson Lee 2, Jackson Copley 9, Tawdon Stumpf 0. Totals: 26 9-18 68.
MEMORIAL: D'Arjon 18, Brackwon Miller 17, Titus Rodgers 15, Damarion Anderson 12, Malachi Emmons 12, Brandon Brooks 7. Totals? 29 16-21 81.
Riley;23;8'16'21;—;68
Memorial;15;20;22;24;—;81
3-point goals: Riley (7-24) – Wesley 3-10, Robles 2-5, Love 1-3; Memorial (7-20) – Miller 5-7, Lewis 2-4. Total fouls: Riley 17, Memorial 14. Fouled out: Autry. Turnovers: Riley 14, Memorial 13. Rebounds: Riley (42) – Wesley 9; Memorial (48) – Rodgers 11, Brooks 10. Records: Memorial 8-6, Riley 6-6.
