Goshen's Brynn Shoup-Hill, Megan Gallagher and Tyra Marcum were among the players selected Tuesday to the first team All-Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball team.
Others selected to the team were Northridge's Jaci Walker, Julia Mantyla and Eva Fisher, NorthWood's Alea Minnich, Concord's Kendal Swartout, Warsaw's Kacilyn Krebs, Kensie Ryman and Abby Sanner, Wawasee's Kennedy White and Plymouth's Lindsay Janus.
