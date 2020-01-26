Karma.
In the final year before two schools merge to become one, Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial will play each other in the opening game of the Class 4A girls basketball sectional.
The IHSAA held its draw on Sunday, with results being announced Sunday evening. The tournament opens on Tuesday Feb. 4.
This year’s 4A sectional is at Warsaw, where the host Tigers drew a bye into the second round.
Coach Will Coatie’s Elkhart Central team is 14-5 on the year, with tough games this week against Warsaw and Marian. The Blazers beat Memorial 71-43 in December, when their defensive pressure rattled the Crimson Chargers.
The Chargers and Blazers will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Warsaw in the tournament’s opening game.
On Wednesday, Northern Lakes Conference rivals Concord and Goshen will play the first game, with favored Penn battling Northridge in the second game.
The winner of Tuesday’s game between the two Elkhart schools will play Warsaw in Friday’s first game at 6 p.m., with Wednesday’s winners facing off in the second game.
The title game is set for Saturday at Warsaw and all the other locations.
The team’s at Warsaw have combined for a 94-54 record, one of the best in the state. Penn leads the way with a 21-2 mark, including 3-0 against teams in the sectional.
NorthWood enters the Class 3A Lakeland Sectional as the favorites with a 20-3 record.
The Panthers, who had a 15-game winning streak broken by Marian last Tuesday, are the unbeaten champions of the Northern Lakes Conference and are coming off a dominating win over a good Goshen team on Saturday.
The Panthers will play the second game on Feb. 4th against a 14-6 Tippeacnoe Valley team. NorthWood dominated the Vikings 49-23 earlier this month.
Wawasee faces a Central Noble team on Tuesday that won the Class 2A title in 2018, before losing in the semistate last year. The Cougars moved up to 3A because of the success factor for the next two years.
Lakeland will play the Central Noble-Wawasee winner in Friday’s first game, while defending sectional champ West Noble will face the NorthWood-Tippecanoe Valley survivor in the second contest.
In the 3A Glenn Sectional, Jimtown drew a bye and will play the winner of the South Bend Washington-New Prairie game on Friday, Feb. 7.
The bottom bracket has plenty of talent, with South Bend St. Joseph, Marian and Glenn all trying to get to the finals.
The power is in the top bracket at the 2A Fairfield Sectional, including the host Falcons, will play Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights the only game on Feb. 4.
On Friday, Westview will play LaVille in one semifinal game, while Bremen waits for the winner between Fairfield and Prairie Heights.
Fairfield has won six of seven and is currently 13-8, while Bremen has won seven-of-eight and is 15-6, having just won the Bi-County tournament.
Meanwhile, LaVille and Westview have combined for just four wins this season.
In the Class A sectional at Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Bethany Christian will face the host school in the opener on Feb. 4.
That Friday, Elkhart Christian will face Lakewood Park in the first game, while Fremont awaits the winner of Tuesday’s game.
The Class 4A regional will be at LaPorte on Feb. 15th and the winner at Warsaw could face unbeaten and No. 2 Crown Point in the opening game.
Jimtown will host a 3A regional and the winners at Glenn and Lakeland will play in the first game. Winamac (2A) and Caston (1A) will also host regionals, while LaPorte and Logansport will host North Semistate games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.