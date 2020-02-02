WARSAW — The Elkhart Central boys basketball team got its biggest win of the season on Saturday, going to Warsaw and beating the Tigers, 58-57, to break a three-game losing streak.
The Blue Blazers led 26-21 at halftime and would lead by as much as 20 in the third quarter, before Warsaw mounted a comeback that fell one point short.
Warsaw outscored Central 23-12 in the fourth quarter.
Donovan Johnson hit three, 3-point shots and led coach Scott Sekal's team with 21 points, while Cam'Ron Daniels added 15 and Isaiah Chandler 14. Elkhart Central shot 54% from the field, compared to 46% for the Tigers.
Brock Poe topped Warsaw with 17 points, while Luke Adamiec chipped in 15.
Central, now 6-8, will play at Jimtown on Thursday.
ELKHART CENTRAL 58, WARSAW 57
CENTRAL: Donovan Johnson 21, Cam'Ron Daniels 15, Isaiah Chandler 14, Luke Teich 6, Rodney McGraw 2, Mark Brownlee 0, Ty Windy 0, Akita Walker 0. Totals: 23 7-13 58
WARSAW:Brock Poe 17, Luke Adamiec 15, Jackson Dawson 6, Wyatt Amiss 5, Jaylen Coon 5, Blake Marsh 4, Bishop Walters 3, Keagan Larsh 2, Ben Bergen 0. Totals: 20 14-19 57.
Central;13;13;20;12;—;58
Warsaw;13;8;13;23;—;57
3-point goals: Central (5) – Johnson 3, Chandler, Teich; Warsaw (3) – Adamiec, Amiss, Coon. Total fouls Central 18, Warsaw 15. Turnovers: Central 10, Warsaw 14. Rebounds: Central (14) – Chandler 4; Warsaw (29) – Dawson 6. Records: Warsaw 10-5, Central 6-8.
