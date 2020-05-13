ELKHART — Northeast Community College announced Tuesday the commitment of Elkhart Central girls basketball player Yiesha Williams.
This past season, Williams averaged 20.2 points, 10 rebounds and 4.4 steals a game for the Blue Blazers. She helped lead Central to a 15-8 overall record and a second-place finish in the Northern Indiana Conference with a 10-2 record.
